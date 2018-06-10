Sports

GDF wins by walkover

By
The forwards of the Yamaha Caribs and the GDF outfit battle for possession during this line out play yesterday at the National Park. The teams made up of players from both sides competed in friendly action after the Caribs failed to field a full starting line-up. (Orlando Charles photo)

Without breaking a sweat, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rugby outfit marched off with the spoils when the Bounty Farm 15s League concluded yesterday at the National Park. 

The GDF ruggers were scheduled to face the Yamaha Caribs in yesterday’s final for the trophy but the Caribs could not field a full starting unit, gifting a walk-over win to the militia men in the process who earned a full five points without a tackle or ruck. 

GDF finished on 36, three points clear of the Panthers to add the League trophy to their collection…..

