Sports

Pre-Father’s Day football today at Vryheid’s Lust

By

The South Turkeyen Sports Club in partnership with the Black Stallion Football Club, presents a pre-Father’s Day 5-a-side Football and Penalty Shoot-out competition today at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield.

The event which commences at 8:30am, will feature teams from the communities of Plaisance, Better Hope and Sophia.

Each team will be allowed six players, following an admission fee of $3,000. The top three finishers will pocket cash prizes, trophies and medals.

Sponsors of the competition include Big Pops Habeed, Carry Cargo, Tent City and Trophy Stall Bourda Market.

More in Sports

GDF wins by walkover

Windies strike late to enhance victory odds

The birth and journey of the World Cup

Warriors sweep Cavs to cement dynasty as LeBron ponders future

default placeholder

Smith, Jairam spur Adventure to 94-run win over Good Hope XI

default placeholder

Plaisance Secondary among winners

default placeholder

Justify claims Triple Crown with Belmont Stakes win

default placeholder

Halep wins French Open

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×