Pre-Father’s Day football today at Vryheid’s Lust

The South Turkeyen Sports Club in partnership with the Black Stallion Football Club, presents a pre-Father’s Day 5-a-side Football and Penalty Shoot-out competition today at the Vryheid’s Lust Playfield.

The event which commences at 8:30am, will feature teams from the communities of Plaisance, Better Hope and Sophia.

Each team will be allowed six players, following an admission fee of $3,000. The top three finishers will pocket cash prizes, trophies and medals.

Sponsors of the competition include Big Pops Habeed, Carry Cargo, Tent City and Trophy Stall Bourda Market.