Smith, Jairam spur Adventure to 94-run win over Good Hope XI

By

Ramkumar Jairam and Seon Smith smashed 67 and 53 respectively to see Adventure piling on 183-7 in 10 overs while dismissing Good Hope XI in seven overs for only 89 runs in the fourth round of the Guyana Softball League Unity Cup.

Jairam clobbered eight sixes while Smith played spectator but when given the chance was equally aggressive, stroking four sixes of his own in his team’s victory during the Upper East Coast leg of the competition.

In the same district, Cane Grove defeated Helena Stars by 5 wickets after Avinash Singh’s 42 saw them piling up 113-7 at the end of their allotted overs with Mahesh Boodram who was expensive but picked up key wickets finishing on 3-32 from his two overs…..

