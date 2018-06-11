Sports

Guyana level b/ball series against B/dos with narrow win

Guyana defeated host nation Barbados 70-64 to level their three-match International Basketball Series 1-1 on Saturday at Sir Garfield Sobers Complex, St. Michael, Barbados.

Harold Adams led the way with 15 points and  five rebounds while Anthony Moe recorded 13 points and seven rebounds and Stanton Rose tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Chipping in with nine points and eight rebounds was Orlan Glasgow. For Barbados, Keefe Birkett tallied 15 points, four assists and three rebounds while Jeremy Gill bagged 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Up to press time, Guyana was facing off with Barbados in the final match at the same venue.

The tour was utilized to select the core of the squad for the impending 2018 CBC Championship in Suriname, from July 24th-30th.

Guyana will feature in group-A of the aforementioned tournament, alongside host Suriname, St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

On the other hand, Group-B comprises Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti and Montserrat.

