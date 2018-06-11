Mackenzie High in blowout win of Christianburg/Wismar Secondary

Mackenzie High, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and New Silvercity recorded contrasting wins when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA)/Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) U19 Championship commenced Friday.
Played at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Hard-Court, Linden, Mackenzie High School crushed a hapless Christianburg/Wismar Secondary 104-21.
Yannick Tappin and Kareem Roberts led the rout with 29 points each while Leon Benjamin followed with 27 points. Matthew Peters scored 17 points in the loss…..