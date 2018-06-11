Missigher pips Thomas to win Aquatic Starz 5k race

Winston Missigher outsprinted rival Cleveland Thomas to win the Aquatic Starz 5k run Saturday morning in the Diamond Housing Scheme.
Battling a field of 112 competitors, Missigher, who blazed the trail in the early morning sun stopped the clock in 15:16:70 while Thomas finished second in a time of 15:17:23.
In an interview with this publication, Missigher said that he was pleased to secure the win, noting that the condition was painful but nevertheless ready for the challenge while Thomas acknowledged a good race by the victor pointing out that he was “rusty”…..