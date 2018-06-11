Sports

Missigher pips Thomas to win Aquatic Starz 5k race

By
Winston Missigher receives his prize from Athletics Association of Guyana President Aubrey Hutson.

Winston Missigher outsprinted rival Cleveland Thomas to win the Aquatic Starz 5k run Saturday morning in the Diamond Housing Scheme.

Battling a field of 112 competitors, Missigher, who blazed the trail in the early morning sun stopped the clock in 15:16:70 while Thomas finished second in a time of 15:17:23.

In an interview with this publication, Missigher said that he was pleased to secure the win, noting that the condition was painful but nevertheless ready for the challenge while Thomas acknowledged a good race by the victor pointing out that he was “rusty”…..

