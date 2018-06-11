Power Generation powers way to semi-finals

Central Service, Trisco and Power Generation are through to the semi-final s of the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championships following matches Friday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.

Central Service recorded an impressive 80 games to defeat Tropical Mist/Water Plant who ended on 75 games. Berbice brought up the rear with 57 games and was eliminated.

Similarly, Trisco bested Soft Drink Plant and Security Department, ending on 77 games. Soft Drink copped the second spot on 74 games, while Security Department finished on 72…..