Prime Minister’s trophy at stake in dominoes competition

The Foreign Ministry Sports Committee will stage a Pre-Father’s Day Inter-Ministries/Government Agencies knockout dominoes competition on Friday.

The one day tournament, which is coordinated by James ‘Kool’ Lewis, commences at 5pm at the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen, Regent Street. Registration for the tournament concludes on June 13th.

The winning team will pocket the Prime Minister’s Trophy and a cash prize while the runners-up and third place finisher will also receive the trophies and cash prizes.

Interested teams can contact Lewis.

