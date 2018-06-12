Bramble confirmed to lead CWI team in Global T20 Canada

Guyanese wicket-keeper/batsman, Anthony Bramble has been confirmed as captain of the Cricket West Indies invitational team in the inaugural participation at the Global T20 Canada League from June 28 to July 15.

The tournament, which features the likes of 23 West Indians in the other five teams as well as a host of international stars such as Steve Smith and David Warner, will see Bramble joined by Sherfane Rutherford as the other Guyanese in the side and the fifth Guyanese in the global tournament.

The team, while fairly inexperienced on the international scene, is loaded with regional experience with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King in the mix…..