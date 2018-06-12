Clive Lloyd Drive sign unveiled after 15 years

Fifteen years after a careless driver mowed down the sign that honored and reflected the contribution of one of the greatest to play the game of cricket, a collective effort between the Mayor and City Council, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Top Brandz has made it possible for the sign be once again erected.

Two signs that signal the beginning and end of the drive which sees road users exiting the Kitty Roundabout heading east along the seawall will notice a huge sign that depicts not only the street name but some of the statistics of the living legend as the symbols of respect were unveiled at a simple ceremony yesterday.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion was former West Indies Under-15 fast bowler Qumar Torrington who blessed the event by leading off in a prayer before Reginald Brotherson AA addressed the event in its entirety…..