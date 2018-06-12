Sports

Clive Lloyd Drive sign unveiled after 15 years

By
Roger Harper (right) and Mayor Patricia Chase-Greene (left) unveils the Clive Lloyd Drive sign.

Fifteen years after a careless driver mowed down the sign that honored and reflected the contribution of one of the greatest to play the game of cricket, a collective effort between the Mayor and City Council, Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) and Top Brandz has made it possible for the sign be once again erected.

Two signs that signal the beginning and end of the drive which sees road users exiting the Kitty Roundabout heading east along the seawall will notice a huge sign that depicts not only the street name but some of the statistics of the living legend as the symbols of respect were unveiled at a simple ceremony yesterday.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion was former West Indies Under-15 fast bowler Qumar Torrington who blessed the event by leading off in a prayer before Reginald Brotherson AA addressed the event in its entirety…..

More in Sports

Valiant first innings batting key to outcome: Holder

Hornets recover to edge Panthers 12-10

Bramble confirmed to lead CWI team in Global T20 Canada

Grenada to compete in third Caribbean Schoolboys boxing competition

default placeholder

Guyana clinch b/ball series against B/dos

Law backs in-form Powell to strike it big

Scotland secure historic win over England

Nadal unsure of Wimbledon appearance after record French Open win

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×