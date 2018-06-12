Dowrich leaps 20 spots in ICC batting charts

LONDON, CMC – Shane Dowrich’s unbeaten hundred in the recent first Test against Sri Lanka in Port of Spain has seen him vault 20 spots in the ICC Test batting rankings.

In the latest rankings released yesterday, the 25-year-old had improved to 66th, representing one of the biggest movers.

The right-hander struck 125 not out – his second Test hundred – to dig West Indies out of trouble in the first innings at Queen’s Park Oval and help set up their eventual emphatic 226-run victory just after lunch on the final day.

All told, Dowrich faced 325 balls in a shade over 7-3/4 hours, striking 12 fours. He shared a crucial century-stand for the seventh wicket with tail-ender Devendra Bishoo (40) which got West Indies up to 414 for eight declared.

“I feel pretty good right now. Making a century was one thing but winning the game was more important for me,” Dowrich said following West Indies’ win on Sunday.

“There’s always pressure playing Test cricket but I think Bish (Bishoo) really stood up, took his time and spent a lot of time out there and that really helped me to be confident in what I was doing.”

The victory was the Windies’ first win over Sri Lanka in 10 years, and it gave them an important 1-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of Thursday’s start of the second Test in St Lucia.

Dowrich said having the series lead was crucial since in recent times the Caribbean side had not started tours confidently.

“It’s always good to get off to a good start. Of late we haven’t been starting series well so for us to start this one well and go 1-0 up is good for us,” he pointed out.

“Hopefully we can take this confidence into the next game and we can come out and win that one as well.”

He added: “It’s a spirit-lifter, the guys are geed up. I think everyone is in good spirits for the next game.”

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who failed twice in the Port of Spain Test, has slipped to 17th but is the highest-ranked West Indies batsman in the charts topped by Australian stroke-maker Steve Smith.

In the bowling rankings, part-time off-spinner Roston Chase’s second innings haul of four for 15 has earned him a four-place jump to 51st.

Speedster Shannon Gabriel has moved up one place to 23rd to be the highest-ranked Windies bowler following his four wickets while Holder also jumped one place to 35th.

England seamer Jimmy Anderson is number one on the list.