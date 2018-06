On Sunday, Grenada took their first major step in order to compete at the third Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Tournament here in August.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, boxing officials from the island nation registered four boxers, three males and a female to do battle from August 17-19 at the National Gymnasium.

Ninvalle said he anticipates about 10 other island nations to follow the lead of ‘The Isle of Spice’…..