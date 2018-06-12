Hornets recover to edge Panthers 12-10

Thanks to a second half turn around, the Pepsi Hornets kicked off their 2018 Bounty Farm 15s League title hunt in fine style Sunday winning their match up 12-10 against the Panthers.

Tries by Leon Greaves on either side of the half and a conversion by Ryan Gonsalves, earned the blue, white and red clad ruggers the victory on the muddy playing field at the National Park.

Two first half tries by Godfrey Broomes were not enough as the Panthers squandered the lead with a toothless offensive game after halftime…..