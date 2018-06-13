50 years of Regional U19 dominance

By Charwayne Walker

This year will mark the 50th year since Guyana won its first Regional youth cricket championship.

Playing under the captaincy of Queen’s College student Keith Aaron, Guyana outplayed host Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica to captured the inaugural tournament for the British American Tobacco Company Trophy.

Timur Mohamed was the lad wearing the captaincy armband when the land of 0many waters won its second regional under 19 title 1975, the Benson and Hedges Trophy. Timur Mohamed was the man calling plays again when Guyana won championship number 3 in July, 1976…..