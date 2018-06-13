Sports

CPL awaiting final confirmation on Guyana Games

By
The CPL might not be heading Guyana’s way this season.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Head of Public Relations (PR) Peter Miller says they are awaiting the final confirmation with respect to Guyana being a venue for the upcoming CPL tournament.

In a correspondence between Stabroek News and Miller when asked for a response to the issue of Guyana not being listed as a hosting venue Miller said, “”We are awaiting final confirmation of the games in Guyana. We thank CPL fans in Guyana for their patience while we sort a few things and will confirm all the details very soon.”

While it could not be deduced when the information would be available, Miller added, “We are working through the detail to bring even more games to Guyana and as always we are thankful for the government’s support in making that happen.” ….

