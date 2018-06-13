Sports

GABF names women’s team for CBC c/ships

By

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) finalized their 12 member women’s team for the impending Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships in Suriname from June 15th-22nd.

The team which is coached by Troy Greene, features Ginelle Ifill (Captain), Miriam McKenzie (Co-Captain), Jada Mohan, Annalisa Barclay, Saffiya Greene, Kennesha Leacock, Roschelle Campbell, Demelza Nicholas, Caron Bobb-Semple, Makeida Rogers, Cliffanna Hunter and Kesann Charles.

On the Management side, Dave Causeway will serve as the Assistant Coach, while Ann Gordon will act as the Team Manager. Jonas Anestal will serve as Physiotherapist and Physical Conditioner.

The team departs for Suriname on Friday, June 15th. They will return to local shores on June 22. The Guyanese women are in Group-B alongside Suriname, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, while group-A comprises Bahamas, Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

