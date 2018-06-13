Sports

Gouveia is new LGC Champion

By
from left: Mahendra Bhagwandin (holding for Rabindranath Persaud); Aleem Hussain; Mike Mangal (holding for Ian Gouveia); Patanjalee Persaud and Dr Joaan Deo.

 Marking his return with a win veteran Ian Gouveia took the field by storm to emerge the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) champion by winning the best net as well as best gross categories when the club hosted its championship on Sunday.

Gouveia was unchallenged apart from club president, Aleem Hussain, with a gross performance equalling  83 but Gouveia had a better back nine  while he was the unchallenged winner in the net score with a clear three-point lead over  Hussain.

The course was damp in some places because of the weather, but the spirits of the 17 who braved those conditions were not dampened and they strove for mastery. It was a refreshing tournament especially as other golfers who had not been in tournaments for a season were delighted to be able to participate…..

More in Sports

US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup

Yassin calls out gov’t over athletes support

Guyana hockey men’s team to play T&T as part of CAC preparations

By

Three Peat Promotions receive footballs from UK-based 1E Software

50 years of Regional U19 dominance

What more does Permaul have to do for a WI Test recall?

National cricketers weigh in on upcoming FIFA World Cup

CPL awaiting final confirmation on Guyana Games

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×