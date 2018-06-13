Gouveia is new LGC Champion

Marking his return with a win veteran Ian Gouveia took the field by storm to emerge the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) champion by winning the best net as well as best gross categories when the club hosted its championship on Sunday.

Gouveia was unchallenged apart from club president, Aleem Hussain, with a gross performance equalling 83 but Gouveia had a better back nine while he was the unchallenged winner in the net score with a clear three-point lead over Hussain.

The course was damp in some places because of the weather, but the spirits of the 17 who braved those conditions were not dampened and they strove for mastery. It was a refreshing tournament especially as other golfers who had not been in tournaments for a season were delighted to be able to participate…..