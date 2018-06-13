Guyana hockey men’s team to play T&T as part of CAC preparations

Guyana’s senior men’s hockey team is scheduled journey to the Twin Island Republic to match their skills against the Trinidad and Tobago men’s team at the weekend as part of their preparation for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games in Colombia.

This weekend’s matches, against the top-ranked Trinidad unit, will be used as a litmus test to assess the team’s preparedness for the upcoming tournament.

The locals, according to Coach Robert Fernandes, are also keen on using the opportunity to participate in a few practice sessions on Trinidad’s ‘Turf’ facility, since there is no such facility in Guyana…..