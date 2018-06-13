Yassin calls out gov’t over athletes support

The top brass of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and other officials commended the 11 representatives that competed at the just concluded South American Games in Bolivia while once again calling for more tangible support for local sportsmen and women.

“Our team did exceedingly well and I am proud of them” said long serving President of the GOA, Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin yesterday at the GOA’s headquarters. “But the days of just photo opportunities and handshakes must come to an end. The government needs to do more for our athletes.” Juman-Yassin added.

Guyana finished with five medals thanks to boxers Keevin Allicock (56kg) and Colin Lewis (64kg) and track and field athletes, Leslain Baird, Winston George (400m) and Jenea McCammon (100mh)…..