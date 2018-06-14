Basketball federation reduces men’s squad to 15

The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), has officially reduced their provisional Senior Men Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Squad to 15 players for impending Championship in Suriname.
The shortlisted squad reads Stanton Rose, Harold Adams, Orland Glasgow, Shane Webster, Ray Victor, Anthony Moe, Travis Burnett, Felix Hamilton, Travis Belgrave, Denzel Devonish, Timothy Thompson, Akeem Crandon, Kevon Wiggins, Nikkoloi Smith and Terron Welch.
The team will commence training at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue from 7:00pm on weekdays, while the weekend practice sessions will be divided into two sections…..
