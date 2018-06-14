Chance for WI to seal series against deflated SL

West Indies (WI) have been presented with a rare chance to seal the three match test series after going one up in the first test and faced with a deflated Sri Lanka (SL) today at Gros Islet, St Lucia today.

WI have not won back to back tests in four years but this win could see it becoming a possibility while SL’s hope of winning a series in the Caribbean extend further as the visitors face an uphill task with two of their core going home.

Without the experience of Angelo Mathews, though he only scored 42 runs from his two innings playing primarily as a batsman, SL looks to be without balance as they search for the right combination as the former captain left the series for personal reasons…..