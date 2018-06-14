Edwards, Chanderpaul flourish but both taste defeat

LONDON, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards took his tally for the English County season to 27 from just six matches, but Hampshire crashed to a heavy innings defeat to Surrey inside just three days here Monday.

Playing at home at Southampton, Hampshire’s batting failed twice in response to Surrey’s first innings of 368 all out, leading to an innings and 58-run loss.

The 36-year-old Edwards snapped up his 22nd five-wicket haul in first class cricket but first of the new County season, to lead Hampshire’s attack with five for 93 on Sunday’s second day.

However, Hampshire were then dismissed for 135 by the close and bundled for 175 on Monday.

Edwards has been Hampshire’s spearhead this season, averaging 25 runs per wicket.

At Old Trafford, Shiv Chanderpaul struck his second half-century of the season but his Lancashire side also tasted defeat, going down by five wickets to Essex also inside three days.

The veteran former West Indies batsman struck 58 in the home side’s first innings of 301 but could only manage 10 in the second innings, as they were bowled out for a disappointing 105 on Monday.

Set 105 for victory, Essex made a hash of the run chase before getting over the line.

Chanderpaul has scored only 182 runs in nine outings this season, though he hit an unbeaten 111 for the Second XIs last week.

Last season, he was one of the club’s leading scorers with 831 runs at an average of 51.