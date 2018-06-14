Sports

GABBFFI national c/ships set for July 15

By Staff Writer

In excess of half a million dollars in cash and prizes will be up for grabs when the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Inc (GBBFFI) stages it’s National Seniors Championship on July 15 at Parc Rayne. 

According to president of the federation, Coel Marks, “we are happy to be awarding cash and prizes to our athletes once again. Mr. Guyana could be walking away with six figures in cash and prizes”. 

Marks stopped short for making the official figures known since he stated that “sponsors are still coming in slow but sure.”….

