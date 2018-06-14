Sports

LTI remain unbeaten with win over Mackenzie High

By Staff Writer

Linden Technical Institute (LTI) maintained their unbeaten run in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Secondary School U19 Basketball Championship, humbling Mackenzie High 67-51 on Tuesday.

Billed as the battle of the heavyweights at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard-Court, Linden, LTI made light work of Mackenzie High led by the trio of Jamal Gilkes, Daniel Lee and Dillon Pellew.

Gilkes led the rout with a game high 21 points, with Lee the next best scorer with 17 points. Chipping in with 12 invaluable points was Pellew…..

