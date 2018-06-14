Sports

MOU to be presented in Cabinet for India visit 2019

By
Dr. George Norton

In what is expected to be an India tour of the West Indies next year, Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for sports, Dr George Norton said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be presented in parliament for the hosting of matches in Guyana.

While Norton did not say when the MoU would be presented, he indicated that a meeting was held on Tuesday where several key issues relating to Guyana hosting matches coming up, one of which was the hosting India in 2019.

According to various reports, it is expected that India will tour the Caribbean after the World Cup for three tests, five One Day Internationals (ODI) and one T20 international between around July…..

