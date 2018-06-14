Sports

Requirements for head coach position eliminated Guyanese coaches

—Says Christopher Nurse

By Staff Writer
Christopher Nurse

`We are requiring our head coach to have the same level of qualification as England and Germany without having a 10th of the infrastructure’ –blurb

Golden Jaguars Captain Christopher Nurse during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports, discussed the recent appointment of former Jamaica International Michael Johnson as the new head-coach of the Guyana Senior Team.

 Below are his answers to several questions. 1. What are your thoughts on the decision of the GFF to appoint former Jamaican International Michael Johnson to the Golden Jaguars Senior Post?….

