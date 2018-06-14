‘Talent, on its own, is not effective’ – FIH Coach

Former United States and Canadian National FIH Hockey Coach, Shiv Jagday continued to share his knowledge with local hockey players during a video analysis session at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion on Tuesday evening.

Jagday is currently in Guyana conducting a two-week coaching clinic with both the senior and junior players, which wraps up later in the week.

Jagday, a coach with Olympic experience, is also assisting with the preparation of Guyana’s Central and American Games (CAC) bound male and female hockey teams…..