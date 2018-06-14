Sports

‘Talent, on its own, is not effective’ – FIH Coach

—pleased with outcomes of coaching clinic 

By Staff Writer
: National FIH hockey Coach, Shiv Jagday during his video analysis session with local hockey players at GCC, Tuesday evening

Former United States and Canadian National FIH Hockey Coach, Shiv Jagday continued to share his knowledge with local hockey players during a video analysis session at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion on Tuesday evening.

Jagday is currently in Guyana conducting a two-week coaching clinic with both the senior and junior players, which wraps up later in the week. 

Jagday, a coach with Olympic experience, is also assisting with the preparation of Guyana’s Central and American Games (CAC) bound male and female hockey teams…..

