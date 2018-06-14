Trisco powers way to quarterfinals

Trisco, Water Plant, and Central Service were among the teams to seal their berth to the quarterfinal round when the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship, continued on Friday.

Staged at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Trisco continued their superb campaign, crushing Wholesale Liquor and Sales Department. Trisco ended on 92 games, while Wholesale Liquor finished on 73.

Sales was eliminated after tallying 64 games. Meanwhile, the always formidable Water Plant brushed aside Power Generation and Banks-F. Water Plant secured 86 points, with Power Generation finishing a distant second on 71 games…..