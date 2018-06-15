GFF refuses to disclose Jaguars head coach’s salary and the short-list of candidates

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has declared that the GFF has no intention of disclosing the salary of the new head coach of the Golden Jaguars or the names of the short-listed candidates interviewed for the post.

Forde was at the time speaking at the SleepIn Hotel and Casino, Church Street, last Thursday, during the presentation of the new Golden Jaguars head coach, English born and former Jamaica International, Michael Johnson.

When Forde was asked if a special committee had scrutinized the applicants, and if so, who were the members of the panel, Forde disclosed, “There was an interview panel that was put together by the executive committee. We would have short-listed six candidates from the pool of 200 that we got. We conducted two rounds of interviews that brought us to coach Johnson. We are not going to reveal the members that participated in the process, but it was a body that was put together to conduct the interview after the candidates were shortlisted. It was a local body.”….