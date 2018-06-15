Sports

“I’m proud to say I’m from Essequibo” – Heyliger

By
Dillon Heyliger celebrates a wicket, Canada v Oman, ICC World Cricket League Division Two, February 8, 2018  (ESPNCricinfo photo) 

Canadian based Guyanese cricketer Dillon Heyliger is one of the contemporary athletes who are benefactors of a now globalised sporting world.

The 28-year-old Essequibian, recently snapped up by the Montreal Tigers to play in the inaugural Global T20 Canada league, is thrilled and eager to rub shoulders with some of the headline names in the sport.

“I’m very much excited and privileged to be a part of the inaugural Global T20 tournament,” Heyliger told Stabroek Sports in an interview…..

