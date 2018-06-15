Kirani James, Troy Doris headline Aliann Pompey Invitational

The third edition of Guyana’s premier track and field meet, the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) will be graced with the presence of Kirani James, Grenada’s 400 metres Olympic and World Champion, and Guyana’s 2018 Commonwealth Games Triple Jump gold medallist Troy Doris.

According to an API media release, the meet, which is set for the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora on June 30, will see both James and Doris, competing here for the first time.“This is all round a great thing. To have an Olympic and World champion competing at the event while he’s still in his prime is a testament to where we want to take this competition,” said Pompey.

According to Pompey, the 2002 Commonwealth Games 400 metres gold medallist, the 25 year-old James’ opening run, after a year off, is in the top 10 times in the world, while stating “I am a huge Kirani fan and I know that Guyana will be an amazing audience for the ‘Jaguar’. I know he’s interested in seeing some of Guyana, so I’m hoping our Ministry of Tourism can show him a few of the many reasons Guyana should be a destination.”….