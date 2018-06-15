Rashford to return to training ahead of World Cup opener

(Reuters) – England forward Marcus Rashford has recovered from a slight knee injury and should return to full training with the team on Friday ahead of their World Cup opener against Tunisia on June 18.

The 20-year-old, who scored 13 goals for Manchester United in all competitions last season, impressed in the warm-up matches for Gareth Southgate’s side but missed the team’s training sessions earlier this week after picking up a knock.

“Marcus Rashford took part in light training this afternoon and will hopefully rejoin the group tomorrow,” England said on their official Twitter account along with a video of Rashford in action.

Rashford will be hoping to secure a spot in the starting lineup against Tunisia after his eye-catching performance in England’s final pre-World Cup match against Costa Rica, where he scored a stunning strike to open the scoring in a 2-0 victory last week.