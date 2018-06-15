Trisco, Central Service, Pre-sellers, Power Generation advance to final four

Trisco, Central Service, Pre-Sellers and Power Generation sealed their respective berths to the final four section, when the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department Domino Championship, continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Trisco recorded an impressive 86 games to defeat the Power Generation and Water Plant. Power Generation ended on 72 games, while Water Plant was eliminated after ending on 65 games. With the win, Trisco also earned a bye to the finale.

Meanwhile, Central Service amassed 80 games to defeat Pre-Sellers and Wholesale Liquor who ended on 70 and 69 games, respectively. Wholesale Liquor was eliminated from the competition.

The competition continues on Monday at the same venue from 18:00hrs. The solitary fixture will pit Power Generation against Central Service and Pre-Sellers.

The top two finishers from the clash will advance to the final to match skills with Trisco. Winner of the tournament will commence five cases of Guinness and a championship trophy.