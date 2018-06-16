Guyana lose opening match against T&T men’s hockey team

Guyana men’s hockey team was defeated by their Trinidad and Tobago counterparts 0 – 2 in the opening of a series of CAC warmup games yesterday in the Twin Island Republic.

The South Americas who played on the very day they landed, allowed Akin Toussaint to convert a field goal corner in the eighth minute.

Michael O’Connor netted a minute later via a penalty corner to send the host up 2 – 0, the eventually score at the end of regular time.

Coach Robert Fernandes in charge of his team’s first outing indicated that the locals, after being tentative early on, grew in confidence as the game wore on and are expected to put up a better showing in today’s encounter.