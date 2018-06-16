Hemraj sets his sights on making Windies World Cup team

Belligerent batsman Chanderpaul Hemraj is setting his sights on a World Cup berth as he plans to stake his claim with an impressive showing for West Indies A in their tri-series against India and England Lions in the United Kingdom.

Already ascending through the ranks and making his West Indies A debut against the Lions in March, Hemraj believes this is his opportunity to score heavily after he pulled a muscle on debut.

This is his chance to make it count, Hemraj said pointing out that both teams are quality sides and it would only support his chance of making it to the senior team in time for the World Cup if he does well…..