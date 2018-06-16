Sports

National basketball team breaks 56-year jinx

By Staff Writer
The Stanton Rose national men’s basketball team which scored the first ever series triumph over a Barbados national team in a Goodwill Series, pose for a photo opportunity following their triumph. Former national player and president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball federation Nigel Hinds is at right.

By Charwayne Walker

It took 56 years for basketball fans in Guyana, formerly British Guiana to celebrate a series triumph in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The 2-1 series triumph by the Stanton Rose led Guyana side in the just concluded Goodwill Series which serves as preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Basketball Confederation championships, was the first win by any national men’s team in Barbados and also served as a morale booster ahead of the championships in neighbouring Suriname.

Guyana first opposed the Bajans four years before this country gained Independence. In that inaugural series in July, 1962, the side representing the Land of Many Waters, playing under the captaincy of Brian ‘The Kid’ Dummett, lost a four match series to hosts Barbados by three games to one…..

