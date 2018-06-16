Sports

Ragbeer confident Floodlights will defend NY Independence Cup title

By Staff Writer
Ramchand Ragbeer

The Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will be sending two teams to the New York Independence Cup where the Floodlight over 45 team will defend their title while Floodlights Legends will compete in the over 50 category for the first time.

The tournament, which is organized by the New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) will see teams vying for titles in three divisions from June 29 to July 1.

To date, the over 45 team has won eight international titles including two New York Legends Cup, two Florida Cups and two Orlando Cups while having finished second seven times…..

