Sports

St Joseph’s High edges fierce rivals North Georgetown

By Staff Writer

President’s College, Marian Academy and St. Joseph’s High secured hard-fought wins when the Youth Basketball Guyana ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

President’s College downed Tutorial High 35-30. Lamon Friday registered a double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds.

He was assisted by Gabriel Lim who added seven points and 13 rebounds. For Tutorial, Jaden Moses tallied 12 points and eight rebounds…..

More in Sports

Magic Ronaldo lights up World Cup with hat-trick to deny Spain

Hemraj sets his sights on making Windies World Cup team

National basketball team breaks 56-year jinx

Smith shines amidst gloom but rain stalls Windies

Ragbeer confident Floodlights will defend NY Independence Cup title

default placeholder

Guyana lose opening match against T&T men’s hockey team

Barbados, Jamaica extend winning streak; Windwards stun Guyana

Johnson in U.S. Open command after second round 67

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web