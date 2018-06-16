St Joseph’s High edges fierce rivals North Georgetown

President’s College, Marian Academy and St. Joseph’s High secured hard-fought wins when the Youth Basketball Guyana ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
President’s College downed Tutorial High 35-30. Lamon Friday registered a double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds.
He was assisted by Gabriel Lim who added seven points and 13 rebounds. For Tutorial, Jaden Moses tallied 12 points and eight rebounds…..
