Athletes and administrators must take a stand for the ‘culture’ to change…

Traditionally, excelling in sport enables athletes to reap rewards and incentives of some kind.

Standout athletes who represent their club, county or country with distinction in any discipline receive cash incentives and are respected and appreciated.

But for local athletes, excelling on the international stage simply means receiving a photo opportunity and/or a plaque of achievement which has to suffice.

This irreverent norm must come to an end.

For far too long, those in charge of sport have treated sportsmen and women as more or less unofficial media personnel to get their picture posted or printed in the media…..