Everest thrash Central All Stars by 147 runs

Led by half centuries from Shaheed Mohamed and Sahadeo Hardaiow, Everest Masters defeated the visting Central All Stars of Trinidad and Tobago by 147 runs at Everest Cricket Club yesterday.

Reduced to a 25 overs-a-side contest, Everest blasted 235-4 while the Trinidad side struggled to 88-9 from their allotted overs,

Everest started sketchily, losing former West Indies Under-19 star Tagenarine Chanderpaul without a run on the board but Hemraj Garbarran and Hardaiow put on 84 for the second wicket, and despite losing Garbarran for 27, the tempo was always upbeat…..