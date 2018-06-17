Sports

‘Messy’ Messi!

-Iceland hold Argentina to 1-1 draw as Messi misses penalty

By Staff Writer
Iceland’s Hannes Por Halldorsson saves a penalty taken by Argentina’s Lionel Messi REUTERS/Albert Gea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Tiny Iceland made a stunning impact in their first-ever World Cup yesterday when they held 2014 runners-up Argentina to a pulsating 1-1 draw but Lionel Messi’s tournament began wretchedly as he saw his penalty saved by Hannes Halldorsson.

Sergio Aguero gave the two-time world champions the lead after 19 minutes before Iceland, showing the same commitment and self-belief that saw them stun the soccer world with their run to the Euro 2016 quarter-finals, hit back four minutes later through Alfred Finnbogason.

Argentina, playing in all-black and roared on by the vast majority of the crowd in a rocking Spartak Stadium, eventually took command, delivering wave after wave of attacks in the second half.

Yet they actually created few clear chances either side of the poorly-struck 64th-minute penalty by Messi, who drew a blank despite a remarkable 11 shots during the match.

Iceland, by far the smallest country by population to appear at a World Cup and inspired by their “thunderclapping” fans, ran and battled tirelessly as they wrote another unlikely chapter in their short but glorious major tournament history.

“People say we celebrate when we won a point — wait and see how we celebrate when we’ve won a game,” said Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Man of the match Halldorsson said he had done his homework on Messi, who has now missed four of his last seven penalties for club and country.

“I looked at a lot of penalties by Messi and I also looked at how I had been behaving in previous penalties, so I tried to get into their mindset, how they would be thinking about me,” he said.

Frustrated Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli tried to remain upbeat. “We need to be strong as a group, believe in ourselves and know we have all the tools to beat anybody,” he said.

Other results:- 

France beat Australia 2-1

Denmark beat Peru 1-0

Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0.

Today’s fixtures:-

Costa Rica opposes Serbia

Germany opposes Mexico

Brazil plays Switzerland

More in Sports
default placeholder

Panthers maul Yamaha Caribs 41-11

Ronaldo and VAR lights up Russia 2018

Everest thrash Central All Stars by 147 runs

By

Red tape blamed for CPL/Guyana fixture fiasco

Athletes and administrators must take a stand for the ‘culture’ to change…

default placeholder

GTTA selects team for Pre-Cadet Championships

default placeholder

ICC laws on changing the ball

Windies in control but controversy takes headlines

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web