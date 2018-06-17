Panthers maul Yamaha Caribs 41-11

Delmar Headley recorded three tries as the Panthers mauled the Yamaha Caribs 41-11 when the 2018 Bounty Farm 15s League continued yesterday at the National Park.

In a second half surge, Headley scored all of his points after halftime to seal the victory for Coach Laurie Adonis’ outfit.

A first half brace by Tyrese Prescott along with a try apiece from Osei McKenzie and captain, Rondel McArthur underlined the Panthers’ dominance over the Caribs. Conversions by Jamal Angus and Godfrey Broomes also added further gloss to the score line…..