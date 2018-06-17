Red tape blamed for CPL/Guyana fixture fiasco

An administrative delay in the paperwork has been blamed for the non-issuance of matches to Guyana following the release of the fixtures for the 2018 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last week.

Guyanese who flock the Providence National Stadium every year to support their local franchise the Guyana Amazon Warriors, were shocked when CPL revealed the fixtures with Guyana the only venue missing from the seven countries who host games annually.

According to a correspondence from the CPL, it is all a matter of paperwork that needs sorting out and is nothing to worry about…..