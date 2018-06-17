Ronaldo and VAR lights up Russia 2018

By Ras Wadada

The Greatest mono-mania show is well underway in Eastern Europe and closely captured around the Globe as the 21st edition of the World Cup football tournament kicked-off in Moscow City in record-breaking style for the home side, followed by the ‘Ronaldo Show’, before VAR and own-goal took center stage in three days of absorbing competition.

The Russian demolition of Saudi Arabia is only bettered by Italy’s 7-1 drubbing of the USA in 1934 for host nations in opening World Cup matches. Yuri Gazinskiy’s headed goal, in the 12th minute, to start the goal-fest was the first shot on target in the game and also marked the first time an opening goal was netted by the head since Cameroon’s Francois Omam Biyik against Argentina at Italy 1990. It was also Gazinskiy’s debut international goal in his 7th appearance.

Also writing his name into history was Denis Cheryshev who became the first substitute to score in an opening match when he blasted a left-footer from close range, two minutes from half-time. It was also his first International goal for Russia in his 12th cap.

Another history maker was defender Sergei Ignashevich who, at 38 years 335 days, became the oldest player to represent Russia at the World Cup. The ‘Russian blast’, in the opening act, more than doubled their tally of two in Brazil four years ago and has given hope to the nation for making the knockout stage while the Saudis should be better prepared for their next engagement since another defeat could mean their early exit…..