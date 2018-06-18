Sports

Corbin tries, Rahaman conversions sting Hornets…

By Staff Writer
Avery Corbin

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rugby outfit picked up right where they left off and dispatched the Pepsi Hornets 33-7 when the 2018 Bounty Farm 15s League continued yesterday at the National Park.

GDF, holders of the 2017 edition of the League which was won two weeks ago, continued their winning ways with their trademark physical play on defense and potent offense.

National player, Avery Corbin recorded three tries to lead the militia men. Corbin got support from Glenroy Poole and captain, Dwayne Schroeder who also chipped in with a try apiece. ….

