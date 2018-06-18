Mohammed unable to save WI A despite century

Despite a century from captain Jason Mohammed, West Indies A lost their first warm up match ahead of their tri-series in England at the hands of Warwickshire yesterday at Birmingham.

The Caribbean side won the toss and reluctantly decided to send Warwickshire into bat. Warwickshire scored above seven runs an over to post 385-6 from their 50 overs while West Indies A only managed 254 all out in 40.3 overs.

The visitors found it difficult to get breakthroughs as 22-year-old skipper, Dominic Sibley, solidified the top order of the English team with two half century partnerships and a third wicket stand of 138 with Ed Pollock, Andrew Umeed and Will Rhodes respectively…..