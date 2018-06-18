Sports

New Silvercity whips Christianburg Wismar at YBG

By Staff Writer

New Silvercity dismissed Christianburg/Wismar 37-14, when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Secondary School U19 Championship continued on Saturday.

 Played at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard-Court, New Silvercity secured the contest at the end of the first quarter after leading 27-11.

 The victory was completed in the second half, as New Silvercity outscored Christianburg/Wismar 10-3. Kobe Tappin top scored with 21 points, more than the combined effort of the Christianburg/Wismar unit…..

More in Sports

Mexico stun champions Germany 1-0 in World Cup opener

Gabriel 10-wicket haul gives Windies hope as exciting final day beckons

Mohammed unable to save WI A despite century

default placeholder

Guyana drops second CAC warm up series match to T&T 

Coutinho scorcher not enough as Brazil held 1-1 by Swiss

Koepka fends off Fleetwood charge to win US Open

Captain Kolarov fires Serbia to victory over Costa Rica

‘Papo’ Haniff wins El Dorado Golf tourney

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web