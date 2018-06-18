New Silvercity whips Christianburg Wismar at YBG

New Silvercity dismissed Christianburg/Wismar 37-14, when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Secondary School U19 Championship continued on Saturday.
Played at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard-Court, New Silvercity secured the contest at the end of the first quarter after leading 27-11.
The victory was completed in the second half, as New Silvercity outscored Christianburg/Wismar 10-3. Kobe Tappin top scored with 21 points, more than the combined effort of the Christianburg/Wismar unit…..
