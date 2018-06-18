Sports

‘Papo’ Haniff wins El Dorado Golf tourney

By Staff Writer
Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff (center in red) and Miss World Guyana 2018 Ambika Ramraj as well as other winners and sponsors following the completion of yesterday’s tournament.

Nazeem “Papo” Haniff reclaimed the top spot among the golfers when they converged on the 18-hole course at the Lusignan Golf Club for the El Dorado Gold Tournament on Saturday.

The tournament saw 32 competitors, including 2013 runners-up Christine Sukhram and 2014 third place Joaan Deo, taking to the damp outfield with some spots proving difficult with the ball plugging in the mud but with the sun coming in all its glory, the golfers braved the conditions to enjoy a day’s play.

In the end Haniff finished with a gross score of 77 and a net of 68 while second placed Balgobin Ragnauth finished on a gross of 91 and net of 69…..

