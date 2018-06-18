Sports

Raina replaces unfit Rayudu in India’s ODI squad for England

(Reuters) – Batsman Suresh Raina will replace Ambati Rayudu in India’s one-day squad for next month’s England tour, the Indian cricket (BCCI) has said.

Raina, who last played an ODI for India in October 2015, has been called up after Rayudu failed to clear a fitness test held in Bengaluru on Friday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suresh Raina as Ambati Rayudu’s replacement in India’s ODI squad for the series against England,” the BCCI said on their website http://www.bcci.tv/news/2018/press-releases/17396/suresh-raina-to-replace-ambati-rayudu-in-indias-odi-squad.

The 31-year-old is also part of India’s Twenty20 squad to face England.

Starting on July 3, India will play three Twenty20 internationals, three one-dayers and five test matches against England.

