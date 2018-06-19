Boyce/Jefford Classic IX lobbies government for support

Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Boyce and Jefford Track and Field Classic Committee, Colin Boyce and Edison Jefford met with Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, who also has responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, on Friday at his Main Street Office where a menu of issues were discussed, including plans to host the ninth edition of the annual athletics championships.

According to a press release from the Committee, Boyce and Jefford also lobbied government to support the annual activity that is scheduled for August 11 and 12 at the Mackenzie Sports Club Ground in Linden.

“While we have been an international meet since we started several years ago, next year we plan to move to full international accredited status for our 10th Anniversary since we will be getting a synthetic track in Linden,” Boyce said in the release…..